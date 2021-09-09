Kimberley RCMP investigating vandalism at Lions Park in Marysville

In a Facebook post, Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP is asking residents who have seen any suspicious behaviour around Lions Park in Marysville recently, to contact the detachment.

Woodcox says there have been several incidents of vandalism at the washroom facilities in the park, formerly known as Central Park. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

If you have information regarding these incidents please contact the Kimberley RCMP at (250) 427-4811 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

