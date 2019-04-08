Kimberley RCMP investigating after fight lands man in hospital

Kimberley RCMP are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Sunday, April 7 just east of the City.

Sgt. Chris Newel with the Kimberley RCMP says BC Ambulance was initially contacted when a subject who was involved in a fight was seriously injured.

“Given the circumstances, police were notified,” said Newel in a press release. “Two two subjects got into a physical altercation with each other just after 3:00 p.m.. One male sustained serious injuries when he fell into a glass table. He was rushed to East Kootenay Regional Hospital and later transferred to a Calgary hospital.”

The altercation took place at the victim’s residence on Hwy 95A just east of the City of Kimberley. A Cranbrook man was arrested on scene and lodged in cells thereafter.

The investigation is ongoing and evidence will be subject to review by Crown Counsel prior to any charges being laid. The victim has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.