Kimberley RCMP First Quarter Report

The Kimberley RCMP recently submitted their first quarter report to Kimberley City Council. At a regular Council meeting on Monday, May 14, Council discussed the report with Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP.

Sgt. Newel says that the three objectives for their annual performance plan continue to be Domestic Violence and Crime Reduction, with an emphasis on Road Safety.

The Kimberley RCMP removed 19 impaired drivers from the road during this quarter, however Newel says there isn’t necessarily an increase in impaired drivers, but rather an increase in road-side checks.

“Road safety continues to be a priority within the community,” said Newel. “As time permits officers are encouraged to conduct traffic enforcement including road checks. Our officers have been pretty aggressive. I don’t want to jump to conclusions and say there are more impaired drivers, it’s just that we are catching more than before.”

With regards to impaired driving, Mayor Don McCormick asked if the Kimberley RCMP has received any information with regards to the legalization of cannabis. Sgt. Newel responded by saying that there has been very little direction at this time.

Kimberley RCMP have also increased police visibility with 93 foot patrols in the last quarter.

“Police visibility is a combination of traffic enforcement, foot patrols, school visits and bar checks,” explained Newel. “There were twenty-five bar checks and 93 foot patrols through various venues including hockey games, ski hill, and the Platzl. Fifty-five patrols were made to Wasa.

“School visits are conducted regularly and there has been 23 visits in the last quarter.”

He added that the Crime Reduction Unit has also been active, and there will be a local employee added to the force this week. Newel says that Drug seizures can happen anywhere in the area and that the increased activity can be attributed to the fact that the Crime Reduction Unit is targeting prolific offenders and drug trafficking.

“The team gathers intelligence and [are] able to act on information very quickly as opposed to uniform members who are still required to respond to calls for service. We have found in the past those involved in criminal activity move around East Kootenay communities,” Newel said.

The Kimberley detachment was called to investigate/attend 416 calls for service, up 16 over the same quarter last year, which Newel says is insignificant given the fact it is over a 90 day period.

“The previous quarter (October to December 2017) was 462, but again over the period of 90 days the difference is not significant, and our January to March quarter typically has the lowest calls for service,” Newel added.

Of those 416 calls, the largest volumes were for traffic incidents/suspension (82), abandoned 911 (44), motor vehicle incidents (24), and assisting with police, fire, ambulance and other agencies (24).

Finally, resources are improving at the Kimberley detachment, with a member named to fill one of the positions.

“He will be coming from the Elk Valley, we don’t have an arrival date yet, but expect it to be prior to the summer season,” said Newel. He added that the officer who has been on leave for a year due to injury is slowly making his way back into the office for administrative work.