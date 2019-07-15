Kimberley RCMP apprehend three impaired drivers

In addition to dealing with the incident in Wasa early Sunday morning, Kimberley RCMP were also kept busy with impaired drivers.

Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, police dealt with two impaired drivers, one in Wasa and one on Wallinger Ave. in Kimberley.

“The officers conducted traffic stops and while talking with the drivers noted signs of alcohol consumption. The breath demand was read and both drivers blew a “Fail”. They are now prohibited from driving for 90-days and their vehicles have been impounded for 30 days,” Newel said in a press release.

In addition, the officers who responded to the home invasion in Wasa were on their way home when they noted a suspicious vehicle in Ta Ta Creek. When they approached the vehicle, they noted a passed out driver showing strong signs of alcohol consumption. After a breath test, the driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 30.

Newel says that while the driver was not driving at the time, he remains subject to the same laws while in care and control of the vehicle. Newel says that if the person had been sleeping in the passenger seat or back seat, a charge would be less likely.

“We evaluate the totality of the situation,” he said. “In this case, the driver was in the driver’s seat, engine running and seat belt on.”

