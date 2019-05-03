Kimberley news recap

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are warning the public of a man they are looking for who has been approaching people in attempts to trade potentially fake gold rings for money.

The man is described as being of East Indian descent with a thick accent. The individual has a woman with him in the vehicle and has also had a child in at least one of the instances.

Prescribed burn in Levirs Ave. area cancelled

A prescribed burn in the Levirs Ave. area of the Kimberley nature park has been postponed until further notice due to uncooperative weather conditions.

The area in question is on the western edge of Kimberley, covering 40 ha, and adjacent to the south and west is Provincial Crown land.

Columbia Basin Trust commits to $1.5M partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) announced this week that they have committed $1.5 million toward a new partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC, to help improve recreation sites and create jobs in rural communities.

Up to 15 students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer, which will be supported by the funding from CBT for the next three to five years.

Youth who have a passion for the outdoors and natural resources, or recreation management can apply by May 5, 2019 at 11 a.m on the BC Public Service website.

Kimberley photographer wins 2nd in national competition

Local photographer Dunja Bond, who is a member of the Kimberley Camera Club, has won second place in the 2019 Canada-wide portrait competition with the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.

Bond, who originally hails from the Netherlands, won second prize for her photo of a newborn baby titled ‘Sweet Dreams’.