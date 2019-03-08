Kimberley news recap

New Recycle BC Depot open at Kimberley Transfer Station

The new Recycle BC Depot officially opened at the Kimberley Transfer Station this week. The Depot provides local residents with the ability to recycle a wide range of items that are not accepted in the local yellow bin program.

Some of the items that are accepted include Styrofoam, #7 plastics, milk substitutes, zippered bags like Ziplocs and pet food bags, aerosol cans and more. For a full list of items that are and are not accepted visit the transfer station or rdek.bc.ca.

No injuries in accident between Kimberley and Marysville

Kimberley RCMP are reporting that no one was injured in a vehicle rollover that took place between Kimberley and Marysville on Thursday morning.

RCMP attribute the lack of injuries to the fact that all occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and the children were in appropriate car seats. Kimberley RCMP are reminding drivers and passengers to buckle up.

Input sought on proposed Kimberley Transit Expansion

BC Transit is seeking public input on service expansion hours for the KC Commuter bus to Cranbrook. The survey is available online until March 20, 2019. If the expansion is approved, the service will see an additional 700 service hours in the form of one additional round trip in both the morning and evening.

Teck fined $37,500 for exceeding air emissions at Kootenay coal mine

Teck Coal has been fined over $37,000 for infractions related to air emissions in Sparwood. According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the penalty is for failing to comply with the permit limit for particulate matter and for failing to maintain its coal breaker stack equipment in June of 2018.