A look at the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Teck donates $1 million for improvements to The Great Trail

Heck Resources Ltd. has donated $1 million to The Great Trail, which will support front-line groups in the region as they make upgrades to their sections of the trail.

The Great Trail is now the name of the Trans Canada Trail, which was re-branded in 2016.

City of Kimberley receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

The City of Kimberley received a special award this week to recognize their efforts in financial reporting.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting was given to the City’s Corporate Administration and Finance Service department by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GOFA).

Kimberley City Council votes to dissolve Urban Deer Advisory Committee

Kimberley City Council has unanimously voted to dissolve the Kimberley Urban Deer Advisory Committee (UDAC) after a lengthy discussion at a recent Council meeting.

Council says they will still rely on information that the committee gathered over the past few years to continue to make informed decisions about managing deer populations in Kimberley.

Highway contractor issues snowfall, cold weather warning

Winter isn’t over yet folks. Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has issued a snowfall warning for the weekend across the East Kootenay region, estimating snowfall between six and 20 centimetres.

The company encourages drivers to prepare for winter conditions, and allow for more travel time.