Kimberley, Marysville Health Care Auxiliary looking for donations

A reminder that renovations at the Thrift Store on Howard Street are complete; store is open.

For The Bulletin

After being closed several weeks for renovations, the Kimberley Health-Care Auxiliary Thrift shop on Howard Street is now open.

Just a reminder that the money raised by Auxiliary Thrift Shops in Kimberley and Marysville stays in this area. Both stores are staffed by volunteers. In the last several years over $200,000 was donated to health care, providing funding for the MRI and diagnostic equipment at EKRH, medical equipment to Interior Health programs at the Kimberley Health Centre, as well as sponsoring two scholarships annually to graduating students at Selkirk.

Kimberley shop volunteers look forward to seeing your amazement at the new look.