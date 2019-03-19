One of the sorters, Judy Stanyer, looks over the sorting room at all the empty space and is eager to accept your donation of clean, gently used clothing, household items and miscellaneous saleable articles. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Kimberley, Marysville Health Care Auxiliary looking for donations

A reminder that renovations at the Thrift Store on Howard Street are complete; store is open.

  • Mar. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

For The Bulletin

After being closed several weeks for renovations, the Kimberley Health-Care Auxiliary Thrift shop on Howard Street is now open.

Just a reminder that the money raised by Auxiliary Thrift Shops in Kimberley and Marysville stays in this area. Both stores are staffed by volunteers. In the last several years over $200,000 was donated to health care, providing funding for the MRI and diagnostic equipment at EKRH, medical equipment to Interior Health programs at the Kimberley Health Centre, as well as sponsoring two scholarships annually to graduating students at Selkirk.

Kimberley shop volunteers look forward to seeing your amazement at the new look.

Previous story
Tsawout councillor visits Saturna to meet logging protestors
Next story
Sexual assault charge dropped against former CFB Esquimalt member

Just Posted

Most Read