Kimberley hosts Mine Rescue competition for third straight year

The 63rd Annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition took place in Kimberley on Saturday, June 9, 2018, along with the regional competition that was held on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The 63rd Annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition took place in Kimberley on Saturday, June 9, 2018, along with the regional competition that was held on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

There were various types of competitions from fire rescue and first aid to extraction and rope rescue. The overall underground mine rescue winner was New Afton Mine, while the overall surface mine rescue winner was Highland Valley Copper.

The results from the 2018 BC Provincial Mine Rescue are as follows:

3 Person First Aid Trophies:

– 3 Person First Aid Winners: Line Creek

– Best Coach for 3 Person First Aid: Sandy Duncan (Line Creek)

Underground Trophies:

– Best Bench Technician: David Heathfield (Sullivan Mine)

– Best Written: New Afton Mine

– Best Underground Coordinator: Bruce Jack Mine

– Best First Aid: New Afton Mine

– Levitt Safety Fire Trophy: Bruce Jack Mine

– Best Underground Smoke: New Afton Mine

– Best Practical Bench: New Afton Mine

– Best Obstacle & Recovery: Silvertip Mine

– Overall Underground Mine Rescue Winner: New Afton Mine

Surface Trophies:

– Best Extrication: Gibraltar

– Best Bench: Highland Valley Copper

– Levitt Safety Fire Trophy: Highland Valley Copper

– Best Surface Written: Line Creek

– Best First Aid: Highland Valley Copper

– Best Ropes: Highland Valley Copper

– Highest Non-Aggregate: Highland Valley Copper

– Overall Surface Mine Rescue Winner:Highland Valley Copper

Congratulations to all those that competed this year.