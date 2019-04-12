Kimberley Golf Course will operate as usual this summer

Despite pending sale, nothing will change this year

It wouldn’t be Kimberley if the rumour mill wasn’t churning, and many of those rumours these days involve the Kimberley Golf Club.

Since it was announced last fall that the club membership had voted to proceed with a sale to Purcell International Education, there has been plenty of speculation around the future of the course.

LOOK BACK: Golf Course members vote to sell

The sale is still not final, although Golf Club President Ron Christensen says that “we are very close to a deal to sell”.

However, Christensen, and golf pro Simon Jones, do want to get some information about the operation of the course this season.

“The rumour mill is running rampant,” Christensen said. “We want people to know that the course will run the same way this year as last year.”

Jones says people are calling and asking if it’s true there will only be 12 holes in play this year.

“We are still going to be 18 holes,” he said.

The course will always be 18 holes, although if the school does locate there, four holes will be removed and built elsewhere.

“When the course is sold, before they start the school, they have to build the four new holes,” Christensen said. “We just want people to know it’s business as usual.”

If the sale goes through, next year the course will be different. The golf course and the new academy will have two different owners, under the auspices of PIE.

As for the Kimberley Golf Club itself, “We will become the best social club in town,” Christensen said.

“The club will still function, and collect membership fees.”

The Kimberley Golf club opens next Friday, April 19 and Jones says it wintered beautifully.

“We have new memberships and passbooks on sale. There will still be lessons like always. Live on the Deck starts in June.

“It’s business as usual.”

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter