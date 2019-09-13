Fortis BC trucks on scene in Townsite (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Kimberley gas leak now contained

Kimberley, B.C. - At approximately 11:12 a.m. this morning, the Kimberley Fire Department received a call about a gas leak at the site of the 4th Avenue rehabilitation project. Crews from the Fire Department and FortisBC quickly arrived at the site and effectively took control of the scene.

After a brief road closure, the gas release was contained and no evacuations were necessary. Currently, FortisBC is continuing work on the line. Approximately ten affected customers should see their gas restored later today.

