Kimberley Fire Department thanks those involved in Mock Emergency Drill

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019, Kimberley Fire Cheif Rick Prasad thanked and congratulated all those involved in the mock emergency management exercise that took place on May 23.

The Kimberley Fire Department congratulated and thanked those involved in the Mock Emergency Drill, which took place at the end of May, at a regular Council meeting on Monday. Pictured left to right: Selkirk Teacher Scott McInnis, Selkirk Graduate Mattea Greiner, SD6 Health and Safety Officer Surrena Craig and Kimberley Fire Cheif Rick Prasad. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019, Kimberley Fire Cheif Rick Prasad thanked and congratulated all those involved in the mock emergency management exercise that took place on May 23.

The exercise involved a mock school bus rollover and multiple simulated injuries.

Students from Selkirk Secondary school participated in the event, by acting as victims. They were given specific fake injuries to act out, allowing paramedics, police, fire and other responders to triage, evaluate and treat.

WATCH: City of Kimberley, Fire Department large-scale emergency exercise

Teck also provided assistance in the exercise, while staff from the City of Kimberley, the Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Interior Health and Kootenay Search and Rescue were also involved.

Prasad presented representatives from Selkirk and School District 6 Health and Safety Department with photos of the event as a congratulatory thank-you.

He says that the drill was a success, and wouldn’t have been possible without the help of staff and students from Selkirk.

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter