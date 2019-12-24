Kimberley Fire Department launches app to track Santa on Christmas Eve

The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.

This year, for the first time ever, you can track Santa as he makes his rounds on Christmas Eve in Kimberley.

The Kimberley Fire Department launched an app that tracks Santa on December 24, during the annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza.

As always, Santa will be escorted by members of the Kimberley Fire Department and RCMP as he makes his way through each neighbourhood. His tour will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Santa will go all the way from Marysville to Townsite and the Ski Hill via a decorated fire truck, complete with Christmas carols.

Click here to launch the Santa Tracker app.