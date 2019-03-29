Kimberley Fire Department hosting FireSmart session Saturday, March 30

The Kimberley Fire Department is hosting a FireSmart information session on Saturday, March 30 at Centennial Centre.

The session will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those attending will get information on how to make your home more fire reliant, ways to get the neighbourhood involved and what support you can get from the City.

Fire Department members will be on hand to answer questions. The session also includes fire truck tours and a barbecue.

The potential for loss of home was emphasized last year when the Meachen Creek fire had Kimberley on alert and St. Mary valley residents were evacuated from their homes.

Wild land urban interface fire can happen here and FireSmart techniques can make your home and property safer.