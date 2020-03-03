The Kimberley Fire Department’s latest graduating class of firefighters. COTR photo

Kimberley Fire Department, College of the Rockies graduate Fire Services Training class

College of the Rockies' Kimberley campus held their annual completion ceremony for the Fire Services Training program on Friday, February 21. Thirteen students from across BC and Canada successfully completed the program, which is held in partnership with the Kimberley Fire Department.

