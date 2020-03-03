Kimberley Fire Department, College of the Rockies graduate Fire Services Training class

College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus held their annual completion ceremony for the Fire Services Training program on Friday, February 21. Thirteen students from across BC and Canada successfully completed the program, which is held in partnership with the Kimberley Fire Department.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map