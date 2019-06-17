Kimberley Farmers’ Market returns for sixth year

The first market is on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m..

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market starts up for the season next week, with the first market of the year on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Howard Street.

As always, the markets will feature food from local farmers and food producers, crafts from local artisans, live music and food all summer long. The markets run from Thursday, June 20, 2019 to September 19, 2019.

Market Manager Alannah Leach says there are 14 new vendors this year with a range of items they are bringing to the market from fruits and vegetables, printed photography, frozen whole chickens, cheesecakes, air plants, pizza, jewelry, up cycled planters, home-made natural feminine pads and more.

“We have up to 45 vendors per week ranging from farm fresh eggs, berries, jams, pies, fresh bread, herbs, vegetables, fruit jewelry, photography and more,” she said. “This year there are 14 new vendors over the weeks so far, but I’m still receiving applications almost daily.”

She says to stay tuned to the Farmers’ Market Facebook page and Instagram for weekly vendor lists. There are 24 season vendors, while the rest will rotate throughout the season.

Leach, who is new to the position in Kimberley, has a wide range of experience to bring to the table after working as an employee and vendor in other Farmers’ Markets.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all of the vendors and community members this market season as well as the unique goat walking tradition at the first market,” Leach said. “My favourite thing about Farmers’ Markets are the incredible produce, unique gift ideas and delicious food. It’s such a treat to have a variety of high quality items readily available every week.”

Wildsight and the Kimberley Farmers’ Market are also committed to reducing waste at the market, says Leach.

“Our vendors have altered their packaging to be backyard compostable [along with] reusable jars, paper straws, and encouraging visitors to bring their own cups and bags. Volunteers will also be on site to help visitors with recycling options and rinsing,” she explained.

Brooke Leyenhorst, who works for Wildsight as a summer student, is in charge of the Waste Wise station at the markets. She says she hopes the markets can make as little waste as possible with a few subtle changes.

“After seeking advice from Around the Mountain Fesitval, as their 2018 fesitval was nearly waste free, I knew it was possible. Last year I started a small station with a separate bin for each compost, recycling and garbage,” she explained. “This year I am planning on adding a washing station where all recyclables will be washed and dried on site – making it easier to deal with them at the end of the market.

“Volunteers will help to run this rinsing station throughout the season and educate the public on recycling options. All compost collected from the market will be taken to the Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive and added to the compost bins there, while recyclables will be added to the yellow bins.”

“Overall we are very excited for the sixth annual Kimberley Farmers’ Market downtown on Howard Street!” said Leach.

