Kimberley Council will host next meeting at Garden View Village

If you had, by chance, been planning on attending the next meeting of Kimberley City Council, please note that its location has been changed.

Instead of being held at Council Chambers in City Hall, Council will be conducting the August 12 meeting at Garden View Village in the Golden Room.

“Council has been discussing the possibility of hosting a meeting off-site for a while now,” says City CAO, Scott Sommerville. “Several locations were mentioned but we ultimately decided to bring the meeting to the Seniors and the public at Garden View Village.”

The August 12th meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Council Procedure Bylaw No. 2598, 2017 Section 8 (1) states that Council may resolve to hold meetings elsewhere and at such time will direct the City’s Corporate Officer to give notice of the different meeting place by posting notice of the change in advance of the meeting. The August 26th meeting will resume in Council Chambers at City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Sommerville at 250-427-5311 or by email at ssommerville@kimberley.ca.