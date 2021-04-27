Kimberley Council approves request from resident for rainbow crosswalk

Fort Langley’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2017. On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the Township has consented to one between the school district and RCMP buildings in Murrayville. (Langley Advance Times file)Fort Langley’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2017. Kimberley will painting the crosswalk near the Platzl on Wallinger. (Langley Advance Times file)

Kimberley will be getting a rainbow crosswalk. One of the crosswalks at the intersection of Wallinger Avenue and Spokane St. will be painted rainbow colours to be a visual demonstration of Kimberley’s commitment to improving diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

The matter was brought to council with a letter from Kimberley resident Caitlyn Birdsell, who said she has lived here for about a year and a half and has found it supporting and accepting, and that a rainbow crosswalk would just enhance that.

Council was generally supportive of the idea, although the discussion broadened into other inclusive ideas, such as using the Ktunaxa language on signage.

In the end, a motion was put forward that city staff go ahead and paint a rainbow crosswalk near the Platzl and all councillors voted in favour.

Given that Kimberley crosswalks have to be painted every year after the wear and tear of winter, a high quality paint will be used so that the colours will last longer.

