Kimberley City Council proceeds with local area service for 100 block of Norton Ave.

After much discussion with residents, Kimberley City Council has voted to move forward with a local area service for the 100 block of Norton Avenue.

City staff has prepared all of the documentation necessary to establish a local area service, where the City will pay for 40 per cent of asphalt paving of the parking lane and concrete roll curb.

The remaining 60 per cent will be paid for by the residents of the 100 block, so long as 97 per cent of the work is completed by December 31, 2018. This will be seen in the form of an increase to those resident’s property taxes. Mayor Don McCormick says that construction is expected to be completed by October of this year.

The estimated cost to provide a 4.0m wide asphalt parking lane and concrete curb (with no sidewalk) is $144,565. The City’s portion (40 per cent) is estimated at $57,826.

After notice has been given, property owners must be given 30 days to submit a petition against. The deadline for submitting a petition is July 20, 2018 at 4p.m..

A petition against is sufficient to defeat the proposed bylaw (local area service) if at least 50 per cent of the property owners subject to the tax, representing at least 50 per cent of the total assessed value of all of the parcels subject to the tax sign the petition.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, June 12, 2018, Council voted to proceed with the local area service bylaw. City CAO Scott Sommerville says that the City hoped the residents would be the ones to initiate the local area service, however he says he believes that staff has taken the average of what the residents were asking into consideration.

“This bylaw is essentially to allow staff to move forward with the local area service initiated by the City, as opposed to by the neighbours,” explained Sommerville.

The proposed bylaw and background material will be available for viewing at City Hall between 8:30a.m. and 4:45p.m. Monday to Friday, except statutory holidays, from June 13, 2018, and online at kimberley.ca.

For inquiries, contact Senior Manager of Operations Chris Mummery at cmummery@kimberley.ca.