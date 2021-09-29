Kimberley city council approves development permits

Former courthouse building and Forest Crowne Phase 6 get the go ahead

There is a great deal of development activity happening in Kimberley right now, and on Monday evening, Kimberley City Council approved two permits.

Courthouse building

Kimberley City Council approved a development permit for the former courthouse building on Victoria Avenue at their regular meeting on September 27, 2021.

The proposal includes six units and a common area with cooking facilities, workshop and storage facilities to be developed in a phased approach, with four units constructed during phase one and the final two (2) units constructed during phase two.

The four main floor units will be privately owned and there will be two rental suites on the lower floor. These suites will include features suitable for seniors.

“It’s a pretty sweet piece of property,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “It’s amazing it’s sat empty for so long.”

City staff generally agreed with all the plans, and remarked that the proponents had been amenable to any suggestions they had, although the sewer and water line connections will have to be assessed given the age of the building.

The courthouse was closed in 2001, and has been vacant since, despite a few attempts to develop it.

Forest Crowne Phase 6

Council also approved a development permit for Forest Crowne Phase 6. This 3.95 hectare phase will provide 22 residential lots in the development.

Council’s only concern with the proposal was the question of a second egress out of the subdivision. Head of Planning Troy Pollock said that the second egress had been discussed and may even begin this fall.

The road would run from the new phase adjacent to the Nature Park, through the old city-owned gravel pit and join St. Mary Lake Road above the golf course.

Pollock said it would not be open for every day use, except as a walking trail. It would be gated at both ends and only opened for traffic in case an emergency required a second exit from Forest Crowne.

