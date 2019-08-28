A screen shot of plans for the new Save On Foods building as seen in a report to Kimberley City Council. (City of Kimberley file)

Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

The construction of the new building will take place over three separate phases.

  • Aug. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kimberley City Council has approved a development variance permit for the construction of the new Save On Foods building, with demolition of the old bowling alley currently underway.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, Council reviewed plans for the new store. Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock explained that construction of the new store will happen in three phases. Phase one has already started.

READ MORE: Demolition begins on former bowling alley, making way for new Kimberley Save On Foods

“Phase one is currently underway, and would see the replacement of the bowling alley with a traditional loading dock and the reconfiguration of utilities on and surrounding the site,” said Pollock. “Phase two includes construction of the new building. They are going to keep the current store open for as long as possible, but it may cause a few headaches for both the builders and shoppers during the changeover. It will temporarily limit parking and site access. They are starting with the new store at the opposite corner of the site, and access to the site will change slightly.”

He adds that the purpose of the phased development is to reduce the required closure of the existing store to as little time as possible.

Pollock explained that builders had inquired about adding access through the median on Warren Avenue, but that request was turned down by the Ministry of Transportation, citing sight lines and traffic flow as potential issues.

Phase three will see the existing store demolished and a new parking lot installed, along with the construction of a pharmacy.

“The new store will be larger by about 60 per cent, while the number of parking spots will be reduced, although they are working on mitigating that,” Pollock explained.

The overall design of the new building meets Step One performance requirements for the BC Energy Step Code, including high efficiency coolers, lights and heating etc..

Mayor Don McCormick says that the challenge for builders lies in fitting the new store within the existing footprint.

A completion date has not yet been set, however Save On Foods President Darrel Jones said in May that construction is expected to be completed next year.

READ MORE: Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire ban to be rescinded on Haida Gwaii
Next story
City of Nanaimo moves to take away free long-term parking for disabled permit holders

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Trails, parks maintenance uncertain amid funding woes

    In 2001, two members of the Burns Lake forestry community were shocked to learn that someone was cutting picnic tables in half with a chainsaw and pulling out fire rings at the Ethel F. Wilson Provincial Park.

  • Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

    The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted overwhelmingly to strike amid an impasse in negotiations with the employer WaterBridge.

  • Dust control applied to Morice road

    Usage increases owing to Coastal GasLink pipeline work

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • Barriere Outdoor Clubs hits the Trophy Meadows trails

    The Barriere Outdoor Club (BOC) enjoyed another splendid ramble on Aug. 14, this time up to the Trophy Meadows. Ten hikers enjoyed the breathtaking wildflowers and stunning vistas this wonderful trail presented.

  • A grand gift

    A customer named Richard was the grand winner of a $1,000 gift card after he filled out a Save-On-Foods store survey at the bottom of his receipt. Jared Obermeyer (L), Assistant Store Manager, Richard, (C) and Michael Vatcher (R), Store Manager hold the $1,000 gift cards at the Save-On-Foods in Burns Lake. The gift card program is held at all Save-On-Foods locations. (Submitted photo)

  • Site levelling ongoing

    A work crew conducts backfilling and leveling at the site of a former highways maintenance yard, which is owned by the provincial government, on the west side of Francois Lake Drive. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews have been doing the remedial work for several weeks. (Blair McBride photos)