Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

The construction of the new building will take place over three separate phases.

Kimberley City Council has approved a development variance permit for the construction of the new Save On Foods building, with demolition of the old bowling alley currently underway.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, Council reviewed plans for the new store. Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock explained that construction of the new store will happen in three phases. Phase one has already started.

“Phase one is currently underway, and would see the replacement of the bowling alley with a traditional loading dock and the reconfiguration of utilities on and surrounding the site,” said Pollock. “Phase two includes construction of the new building. They are going to keep the current store open for as long as possible, but it may cause a few headaches for both the builders and shoppers during the changeover. It will temporarily limit parking and site access. They are starting with the new store at the opposite corner of the site, and access to the site will change slightly.”

He adds that the purpose of the phased development is to reduce the required closure of the existing store to as little time as possible.

Pollock explained that builders had inquired about adding access through the median on Warren Avenue, but that request was turned down by the Ministry of Transportation, citing sight lines and traffic flow as potential issues.

Phase three will see the existing store demolished and a new parking lot installed, along with the construction of a pharmacy.

“The new store will be larger by about 60 per cent, while the number of parking spots will be reduced, although they are working on mitigating that,” Pollock explained.

The overall design of the new building meets Step One performance requirements for the BC Energy Step Code, including high efficiency coolers, lights and heating etc..

Mayor Don McCormick says that the challenge for builders lies in fitting the new store within the existing footprint.

A completion date has not yet been set, however Save On Foods President Darrel Jones said in May that construction is expected to be completed next year.

