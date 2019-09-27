Kimberley Chamber president steps down

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce is in the midst of searching for a new general manager of the Chamber.

In a press release, the Chamber says they have received many resumes for qualified applicants and one of them is from current Chamber President, Brian Sondergaard.

“In order to avoid any conflict of interest, and to maintain the integrity of the hiring process, Brian has officially stepped down from his role, effective immediately. Brandi O’Neill, current Vice President, will become interim President until the hiring process is complete and a new Manager is announced,” the press release says.