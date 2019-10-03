Kimberley Chamber hires new general manager

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Holden as General Manager. The Board’s action comes with the fullest confidence that Holden will be an excellent steward of the Chamber’s mission and a leader and advocate for our business community, says a Chamber press release.

The Chamber has been without a manager since the departure of Mike Guarnery last winter.

Daniel Holden and his family have called Kimberley home for the last two years, however Daniel is originally from Sydney, Australia where he has over 15 years of management experience in Human Resources, Business Development, and as a General Manager. He specializes in Strategic Management, Project Management, and Stakeholder Engagement. With a Bachelor of Business (Administration) Degree and a Masters in Human Resources, Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. With a background deeply rooted in Commerce, Daniel is passionate about supporting business improvement and growth, and with family ties to Kimberley, he is a clear choice to lead the Chamber to the next level of business advocacy.

Holden says of his new position, “Kimberley is proving itself to have a thriving business community. I look forward to working amongst that community to support and strengthen the vibrant commerce we have in town and the surrounding district.”

Board President, Brian Sondergaard adds, “The Board is excited to have Daniel join the Chamber team, and we’re confident in his abilities to take the Chamber and its membership to the next level.”

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1923 with the goal of furthering the interests of local businesses. Our mission is to serve as leaders in the promotion, development, growth and prosperity of business in our community.

The Chamber is incorporated under the Board of Trade Act and is composed of a volunteer board of directors, the Chamber General Manager, regional business members and community partners. To learn more about the Chamber, visit www.kimberleychamber.com or email info@kimberleychamber.com.

