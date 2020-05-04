Kimberley Arts Council postpones Kaleidoscope Festival to next year

The Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 has made the difficult decision to cancel up coming summer events, including the Kaleidoscope Festival.

In their latest news letter, the Arts Council explains that while they are hoping that things will be back to normal in the fall, nobody really knows what it will look like then, or what normal will be.

They are working on rescheduling and rebooking musicians after the abrupt end to the Spring Concert Series at Studio 64. If you have tickets to any of those concerts and would like a refund, contact Centre 64 at info@kimberleyarts.com.

READ: Kimberley Arts Council requests considering a donation rather than a refund for cancelled concerts

The Art and Garden Tour, usually held in July, will be an online event this year. A call for entries will come out shortly.

As for Kaleidoscope, the week long arts fest held every August, the Arts Council says this was a very difficult decision.

“As public gallery and event organizers, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the efforts to contain and slow the spread of the virus and to keep our community safe. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this summer’s Kimberley Kaleidoscope Arts Festival. Plans for live entertainment, gatherings and workshops were well on their way and everything will be postponed until August 2021. Keep your eyes open for online events and activities we are hoping to offer instead.”

All kids art camps scheduled for this summer have also been cancelled, although the Arts Council is working on having arts projects and challenges for ht entire family online soon. Check kimberleyarts.com for updates.

