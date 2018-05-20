Killiney boil water notice issued

The notice was issued for all Killiney Beach water system customers Sunday

A boil water notice has been issued for the Killiney Beach water system.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued the precautionary notice for residents served by the system in the Central Okanagan west electoral area. This upgrades a previously issued water quality advisory for this system.

“Increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake source for the system can interfere with chlorination treatment,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer, in a release.

Approximately 280 properties connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road are affected and roadside sign notices are in place to let residents know about the boil water notice.

“After consulting with Interior Health it’s now recommended that all Killiney Beach water customers follow IH guidelines and boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water,” Smith said.

The notice continues until further notice and turbidity returns to normal operating levels within acceptable guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality.

For more detail and information, visit the regional district water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

