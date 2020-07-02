Kilby Park in Harrison Mills under water

Area is often subject to flooding, Historic Site will remain open through the summer

This year’s spring freshet has again led to Kilby Park being under water, according to Kilby Historic Site executive director Jo-Anne Leon.

While the park is fully flooded, the Historic Site will continue to remain open on reduced hours.

The campground opened for the season on June 18 but closed a week later. With more high water forecast this weekend by the BC River Forecast Centre, there is uncertainty when it will be able to re-open.

The Historic site is open July 2 and will be through the summer 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Monday. (Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.)

While the museum is closed, the historic site grounds will be open with free admission, and within two weeks there is a plan to have the museum open by appointment for personally guided tours.

