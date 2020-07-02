Kilby Park in Harrison Mills under water

Kilby Park under water in 2017. (Black Press file)

  • Jul. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
This year’s spring freshet has again led to Kilby Park being under water, according to Kilby Historic Site executive director Jo-Anne Leon.

While the park is fully flooded, the Historic Site will continue to remain open on reduced hours.

The campground opened for the season on June 18 but closed a week later. With more high water forecast this weekend by the BC River Forecast Centre, there is uncertainty when it will be able to re-open.

The Historic site is open July 2 and will be through the summer 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Monday. (Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.)

While the museum is closed, the historic site grounds will be open with free admission, and within two weeks there is a plan to have the museum open by appointment for personally guided tours.

