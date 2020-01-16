Kids throwing snowballs from McKenzie overpass crack driver’s windshield

Saanich police were unable to locate the youths on Thursday

A group of youths cracked a driver’s windshield by throwing snowballs off a pedestrian overpass on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Saanich police said they received a report of three to four youths throwing snowballs from the overpass at McKenzie Avenue just after noon Thursday.

Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department said the snowballs hit a pickup truck, cracking the windshield. Police officers in the area were not able to find the youths responsible.

There were no further reports of this type and no other motorists reported damage as of late Thursday afternoon.

“Throwing snowballs in this manner can cause more than just damage to vehicles. [It] can precipitate collisions and also impair the vision of drivers,” Anastasiades said.

The culprits could face criminal charges of mischief, he said.

“We strongly [condemn] this type of behaviour. Snowball-throwing can be a fun activity if enjoyed with willing participants and in a safe manner,” Anastasiades said.

If anyone has information about the persons responsible, they are asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

