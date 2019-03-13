Kids rock Racing Rocks at Omineca

Seventy-three children from six schools in the region joined the Racing Rocks ski event at Omineca Ski Club on March 9. Students from Grassy Plains, Francois Lake, William Konkin, Decker Lake, Morris Williams and Witset Elementary schools, including children from all the local First Nations communities joined the annual ski tournament. Racing Rocks gave the children the opportunity to try out their ski skills that they learned from the Skiing for Schools and Spirit North programs. The students from William Konkin won the pink cow trophy for earning the most points, and William Morris came second. (Blair McBride photos)