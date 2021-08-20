Kids ride free on BC Transit

Youth 12 and under can take the bus at no cost

Starting Sept. 1, children 12 and under will be able to “Get on Board” any BC Transit or TransLink service for free.

“Free transit for children 12 and under makes life more affordable for families,” said Premier John Horgan. “Taking public transit is a great choice. It offers a cleaner, low-carbon way of getting around that works for people, communities and the environment. The ‘Get on Board’ program will also encourage a new generation of transit riders.”

It is estimated that approximately 370,000 children 12 and under throughout B.C. will be eligible to ride for free when the program is launched. This also supports sustainable and active transportation options for children and families in all regions of the province.

“This initiative will create lifelong transit riders, build better, more inclusive and sustainable communities and move us all further along the pathway to cleaner and stronger British Columbia,” said George Heyman, minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and minister responsible for TransLink.

Cowichan Valley Citizen