Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

Henry Cameron (from left), Ana and Erica Lovelace and Hallie Cameron generously donated $200 to the Vernon SPCA's Rachel Beaubien. The kids earned the cash from serving up fresh lemonade in the community over the summer. (Contributed)

When life gives you lemons, they say you should make lemonade. But in the case of Henry Cameron, Ana and Erica Lovelace and Hallie Cameron, they decided to squeeze more out of that cliché and raise some funds for a good cause.

These kids spent portions of their summer serving up refreshing lemonade and instead of buying comic books, video games and endless supplies of candy, they donated their proceeds to the Vernon SPCA.

A generous $200 was donated to Rachel Beaubien of the Vernon SPCA from funds earned from a couple of lemonade stands run throughout the summer months.

This sweet donation to the most vulnerable animals goes to show these kids don’t need any sweetener.

