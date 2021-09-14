Kidney March hits the streets

The Sole Sisters and The Misters supporting kidney patients and their families

The Sole Sisters and The Misters Kidney March team with supporter Michelle Buschman (centre) take a walk at Cottonwood Park on Sunday, Sept. 12. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

They call themselves The Sole Sisters and The Misters, and they were on a mission as they could recently be seen walking throughout Fort St. James.

On Sunday, Sept. 12 the group consisting of Jana Gainor, Allen Work, Tina Auchstaetter and Kim Repko with supporter Michelle Buschman walked to help raise money and awareness for the leading cause of death in Canada, kidney disease.

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, they joined marchers across Canada in Kidney March, walking 10 kilometers each day to reach their 100-kilometer goal.

Repko said her cousin, Tanya Work, from Calgary, had started The Sole Sisters and The Misters team nine marches ago.

“Her mom Faye, my aunt, has had kidney disease for over 45 years and received a kidney from my other aunt, Denise, nearly 20 years ago,” she said.

Denise’s recently widowed husband Allen Work has supported the team and walked with them for the last three years.

As a team, they have raised over $270,000 for the Kidney Foundation that helps kidney patients and their families in the nine years they have participated in Kidney March.

