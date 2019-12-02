Kidnapped dog sold in Blue River, rescued

Tamara Daley’s canine pal, Boo Boo, was stolen from her house in Vernon before allegedly being sold illegally in Blue River. The pooch was quickly tracked down in Grand Cache, Alta. and was retrieved by police. Tamara Daley photo

A Vernon woman’s pit bull was kidnapped over the weekend and alleged to have been sold illegally in Blue River, before it was tracked down in Grande Cache, Alta.

Tamara Daley posted footage to social media from her home security camera on Nov. 30, which shows a woman approach her dog, Boo Boo, before taking him by the collar and disappearing from the scene.

She said the following day she received a call from employees at Tony’s Diner in Blue River informing her the dog had just switched hands at the location.

“Tony’s Diner had phoned me because the woman that sold him said he was just picked up at the SPCA, but he isn’t neutered so the restaurant workers thought it was odd, because if he came from the SPCA he would have been neutered,” said Daley, who’s owned Boo Boo since August of 2017.

“So they looked online, saw my post then called me and I told them to call RCMP.”

Then Daley said an anonymous woman found the vehicle he was transferred to in Blue River at a hotel in Grande Cache and the RCMP retrieved the Boo Boo, holding him until Daley can go pick him up.

“I’m definitely happy, I can’t wait to go get him,” said Daley.

RCMP couldn’t immediately release any information as the investigation is ongoing.

