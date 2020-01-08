Kicking Horse Update Wednesday, January 8

Kicking Horse reports 15 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with snowfall forecasted to continue today and tonight.

The forecast for the day is a high of -2, with a low of -2, with minimal visibility due to snow and cloud cover. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -8 with a low of -9.

All lifts are open, except for pioneer.

Super Bowl is closed. In Bowl Over, T1 North is closed, while CPR Ridge S is open. Both ridges in Crystal Bowl are open. In Feuz Bowl, Redemption Ridge and Middle Ridge are open, while Ozone and White Wall are closed.Rudi’s Bowl is closed.

Conditions are powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Wiley Coyotee.