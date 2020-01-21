Kicking Horse Update Tuesday January 21

Kicking Horse reports 4 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with a sprinkling of snow expected to fall throughout the day.

The forecast for the day is a high of -3, with a low of -5, with the day being forecast to be overcast with occasional sun. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -5 with a low of -7. Cloud cover is expected throughout the day.

All lifts are open today, with the exception of Pioneer.

T1 South in Super Bowl, T1 North in Bowl Over and Ozone are all closed. All other ridges and bowls are open for the day.

Conditions are powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Kicking Horse.