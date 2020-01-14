Kicking Horse Update Tuesday January 14

Kicking Horse reports no new snow in the last 24 hours,with fresh snow anticipated to come later this week.

Kicking Horse reports no new snow in the last 24 hours,with fresh snow anticipated to come later this week.

The forecast for the day is a high of -21, with a low of -26, with the day being forecast to be overcast with occasional sun. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -23 with a low of -25. Winchill will have temperatures feeling closure to -30.

Only the Gondola and the Stairway to Heaven chair are open today, with Catamount, Pioneer and the Jellybean closing for the day.

All ridges except for Ozone are open.

Conditions are packed powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Grizzly Paw.