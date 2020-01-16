Kicking Horse Update Thursday, January 16

Kicking Horse reports 3cm of snow in the last 24 hours,with snow forecasted to continue throughout the day and overnight.

The forecast for the day is a high of -13, with a low of -14, with the day being forecast to be overcast with occasional sun. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -14 with a low of -14.

All lifts are open today, with the exception of Pioneer.

All ridges in Feuz Bowl and Rudi’s Bowl are closed. T2 North in Super Bowl is also closed. All other ridges in Super Bowl, Bowl Over and Crystal Bowl are open.

Conditions are packed powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Blaster.