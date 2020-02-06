Kicking Horse Update Thursday February 6

Kicking Horse reports 3cm of new snow in the last 24 hours. Snow is forecasted for later today, with a couple centimetres expected to fall throughout the day.

The forecast for the day is a high of -6, with a low of -9. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -11 with a low of -12.

All lifts are open today, with the exception of Pioneer.

T1 North in Bowl Over is closed, as well as Ozone is closed in Feuz Bowl. All other terrain is open.

Conditions are hard packed on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Northern Lights.