Kicking Horse Update, Friday January 31

Kicking Horse reports 18 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with more on the way for the weekend.

Kicking Horse reports 18 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with more on the way for the weekend.

The forecast for the day is a high of -3, with a low of -6. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -7 with a low of -8.

All lifts are open today, with the exception of Pioneer.

T1 South and T2 North in Super Bowl are closed, while T1 North in Bowl Over is closed as well. Ozone is closed in Feuz Bowl, and Middle Ridge N in Rudi’s Bowl is closed. All other terrain is open.

Conditions are packed powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Blue Heaven.