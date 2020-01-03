Kicking Horse Update Friday January 3

Kicking Horse reports 24 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with more on the way. About four more centimeters of snow is forecasted to fall over night, with snowfall continuing into the weekend.

Kicking Horse reports 24 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with more on the way. About four more centimeters of snow is forecasted to fall over night, with snowfall continuing into the weekend.

The forecast for the day is a high of -7, with a low of -7, and will be overcast all day. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -7 with a low of -7.

All lifts are open.

Super Bowl, Feauz Bowl and Rudi’s Bowl are all closed today. Both ridges in Crystal Bowl are open, and CPR ridge in Bowl Over is open.

Conditions are powder across the mountain.