Kicking Horse Update Friday January 24

Kicking Horse reports 9 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, with light wet snow in the forecast for the rest of the day.

The forecast for the day is a high of 1, with a low of -1. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -5 with a low of -6. Cloud cover and fog is expected throughout the day with limited visibility.

All lifts are open today, with the exception of Pioneer.

T1 South in Super Bowl, T1 North in Bowl Over and Ozone are all closed. All other ridges and bowls are open for the day.

Conditions are powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Wiley Coyote.