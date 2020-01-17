Kicking Horse Update Friday January 17

Kicking Horse reports 10 cm of snow in the last 24 hours,with no new snow expected to fall before the weekend.

Kicking Horse reports 10 cm of snow in the last 24 hours,with no new snow expected to fall before the weekend.

The forecast for the day is a high of -9, with a low of -12, with the day being forecast to be overcast with occasional sun. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -16 with a low of -18.

All lifts are open today, with the exception of Pioneer.

Ridges in Super Bowl and Rudi’s Bowl are closed. In Bowl Over, only CPR Ridge S is open. Redemption Ridge N and Middle Ridge S are open in Feuz bowl, and both ridges are open in Crystal Bowl.

Conditions are packed powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Kicking Horse.