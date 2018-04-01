Kicking Horse River turbines receive upgrades

Rafters in Golden are in for a kick as upgrades come to the Kicking Horse River rapids turbines.

Currently, there is only one stretch of Class 4 rapids in the lower canyon and a 1 kilometre stretch in the middle, but upgrades to the turbines will increase the river flow creating more Class 4 rapids in the upper and middle canyons.

The turbine upgrades will be made to the upper turbines, which will push the river flow at a higher speed into the canyon.

An increase in water flow means the rapids will become larger and more exciting to navigate.

“We’re really stoked about the upgrades because it means more gnarly rafting all summer long,” said Watt Errman. “Crank up those turbines.”

Arriving just in time for April Fool’s Day, these upgrades are really unbelievable, he added.

We hope you’re having a foolish day!

-The Golden Star Prank Patrol