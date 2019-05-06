Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club off to a good start with competitive and recreational season

The gymnastics club in Golden has come leaps and bounds this season.

The Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club is a place for kids of all ages. The club offers programs for preschool children, advanced recreational, junior Olympic, high school competitive, and trampoline and tumbling. Coach Hailey Boustead says she loves working with gymnasts of all ages, and has seen some definite improvements this spring.

Geoff Patterson took over as head coach of Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club almost a year ago, and has enjoyed regularly hosting more than 150 athletes in the gym each week, participating in recreational and competitive programs. During the day, there are parent and tot and preschool classes, and a few days each week, there are recreational classes during the afternoon. Competitive classes are scheduled.

This season, Boustead has seen many of the athletes moving up in levels, and bringing their A-game to competitions in Cranbrook and Calgary. This weekend, the athletes compete in Nelson. At the beginning of June, Boustead is excited to join the level two gymnasts in Kimberley for the Coconut Cup.

“Everyone’s doing very well,” she said. “Our gymnastics are definitely making a lot of improvements. We’ve had a lot of girls moving up a level in this season… It has been a lot of work for them to get all the new skills they need.”

Patterson brings decades of experience as head coach and Boustead brings 12 years of competitive gymnastics to the gym as assistant coach, and continues to build on her training.

Youth can join the gymnastics club any time. Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club hosts an annual spring sign up, but they welcome athletes of any level throughout the year. Those looking to try out gymnastics, or join in on a fun summer activity, can check out their summer camps coming up in July.

“We’re going to do super fun gymnastics stuff,” Boustead said about the camps, adding that they will include other activities like visits to the spray park and water balloon fun.

To find out more about the Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club visit their website at www.khgym.weebly.com, or find them on Facebook at Kicking Horse gymnastics Club.