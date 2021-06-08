Kicking Horse Dike Improvement Project set to wrap up in July

The final phase of the Kicking Horse River Dike Improvement Project has been underway since April

Phase 3 is set to wrap up next month. (Claire Palmer photo)

The third and final phase of the Kicking Horse River Dike Improvement Project has been underway since April, with construction helping protect Golden from the risks of river flooding as river levels rise through spring.

As part of this phase, crews will finish backfilling the alley, replace riprap along the river and start work on the landscape and beautification elements of the project. The project is set to be completed by July 2021.

The design for the downtown riverfront area was informed through public engagement in late 2019 and into 2020. The beautification component, valued at approximately $1 million is being funded through the Resort Municipality Initiative.

Work is taking place six days a week, Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m t0 5 p.m.

Once completed, the project wil transform the riverfront space with the addition of a walkway, patios, view points and more.

