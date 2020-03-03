Photo courtesy of Kicking Horse webcams.

Kicking Horse conditions update, Tuesday March 3

Kicking Horse reports 6 cm of new snow in the last 24 hours. Snow showers are in the forecast, with almost 10 cm expected to fall over night.

The forecast for the day is a high of 2, with a low of -5. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -4 with a low of -11.

The Golden Eagle Express and Stairway to Heaven lifts are on stand by and the Pioneer is closed. The Catamount and Jelly Bean are open.

All terrain is open, with the exception of Ozone.

Conditions are packed powder on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Cloud Nine.

