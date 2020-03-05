Kicking Horse conditions update, Thursday March 5

Kicking Horse reports no new snow in the last 24 hours. Snow showers are in the forecast, with about 5 cm expected to fall throughout the day and limited visibility.

The forecast for the day is a high of -5, with a low of -8. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -9 with a low of -11.

All lifts are open, with the exception of the Pioneer.

All terrain is open, with the exception of Ozone and Middle Ridge N.

Conditions are powder on the upper mountain and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is My Blue Heaven.

