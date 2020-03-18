Kicking Horse closes for remainder of season

This comes after the temporary suspension that was announced on Monday, March 16

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has closed its doors for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, according to a statement from the resort.

The closure is a result of the growing concerns of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its rapid spread across Canada and B.C.

The decision follows the temporary suspension of operations on Monday, March 16, which was initially anticipated to last seven days before re-assessing. The closure will affect other Resort of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) resorts in western Canada, including Fernie, Nakiska and Kimberley.

“Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and well being of our guests, team members and the communities that we live, work and play in,” read a statement released online from RCR. “As tough a decision as this had been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance.”

