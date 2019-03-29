KFN, Cumberland receive rural dividend grants

Under the BC Rural Dividend Program, the Government of British Columbia is providing $278,800 to the K'omoks First Nation, Village of Cumberland and the District of Lantzville for three community projects.

Under the BC Rural Dividend Program, the Government of British Columbia is providing $278,800 to the K’omoks First Nation, Village of Cumberland and the District of Lantzville for three community projects.

“For the first time, the K’omoks First Nation will have certainty regarding land management,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox Friday in Cumberland.

“By developing an official land-use plan and regulations, they will have a framework and a process for developing reserve lands.”

Almost $19 million in 153 single-applicant and partnership project grants are being awarded to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations through the Rural Dividend Program.

These grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities throughout the province. Grants can be up to $100,000 for a single-applicant project or up to $500,000 for partnership projects.

* The Corporation of the Village of Cumberland is being awarded $80,000 to implement action items from the village’s economic development strategy, including an investment-attraction analysis and a web portal to promote economic opportunities in the community.

* K’omoks First Nation is being awarded $98,800 to develop a land-use plan and zoning law for reserve lands. The project will provide an overarching vision for future land use, identify areas for community and economic development, and establish land use regulations.

* The District of Lantzville is being awarded $100,000 to implement phases of the district’s economic development strategy. The project includes contracting an economic development officer to help attract new business and support existing businesses to thrive.

As well, more than $4.6 million in grants are being provided through the program’s special circumstances stream to support 23 applicants responding to economic challenges resulting from the loss of a main employer or the impacts of a natural disaster.

Additionally, $673,124 was awarded through the project development stream to communities around the province to complete preliminary work to support future projects.

The Rural Dividend encourages economic diversification through community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

The Government of British Columbia has committed to extending the $25-million per year Rural Dividend to 2020-21.