KFC puts online ordering on hold

KFC opened to locals yesterday, with an official soft launch opening scheduled for July 1.

While initially KFC was encouraging locals to submit their orders online to help with the launch, they are now pivoting to putting online ordering on hold while they work through the opening phase.

The ordering service will be back online in a few weeks, with plans to continue on with the opening draw.

“We want to provide the best service we can and will bring back online ordering in a few weeks,” said Vikram Singh.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.”

