Key witness located in South Okanagan-Similkameen armed kidnapping trial

With one of the key material witnesses now located, dates for the continuation of a trial for an alleged armed kidnapping in the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be made.

The trial for Afshin Maleki Ighani was put on hold in December after testimony from Crown witness Jodie Walker, one of the two people that were allegedly kidnapped, came under the scrutiny of defence attorney Paul McMurray. She then failed to show up to court on Jan. 7 for the continuation and a material witness warrant was issued. Walker came into custody in the days following and was released on a recognizance to appear before the court on Jan. 28.

Related: Ighani trial on hold until 2019

A second witness, Christopher Gliege, who was the other person allegedly kidnapped has also not attended in court to testify. Crown has made an application to have his preliminary hearing testimony admitted.

Crown and defence counsel agreed that they would need two more days to continue with the trial. They will return on Feb. 25 to fix dates for continuation.

Related: Shots fired as RCMP arrest wanted man

Ighani is also facing charges on two separate matters, both related to incidents that occurred while behind bars at the Okanagan Correctional Centre. He is facing one count of assaulting a peace officer and, in another matter, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Related: Man accused of yet another violent incident at Okanagan jail

These matters will also return to court on Feb. 25 to fix a date for trial.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.